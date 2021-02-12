WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 12, 2021

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

305 AM PST Fri Feb 12 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt easing to 15 to 25 kt this

afternoon.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt except SE 20 to 30 kt tonight.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 40 kt and seas 5 to 10 ft at 7 to 10

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10

To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 40 kt and seas 5 to 10 ft at 7 to 10

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10

To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east to northeast winds 30 to 40 kt

and seas 8 to 12 ft at 9 or 10 seconds. For the Small Craft

Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 ft at 7 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 1 PM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight PST

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east to northeast winds 30 to 40 kt

and seas 8 to 12 ft at 9 or 10 seconds. For the Small Craft

Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 ft at 7 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 1 PM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight PST

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 10 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, east

winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point

Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight PST

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 10 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, east

winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point

Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight PST

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt except SE 20 to 30 kt tonight.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 10 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, east

winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point

Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight PST

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 7

to 10 ft at 10 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, east

winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point

Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight PST

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt easing to 15 to 25 kt this

afternoon.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east to northeast winds 30 to 40 kt

and seas 8 to 12 ft at 9 or 10 seconds. For the Small Craft

Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 ft at 7 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 1 PM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight PST

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east to northeast winds 30 to 40 kt

and seas 8 to 12 ft at 9 or 10 seconds. For the Small Craft

Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 ft at 7 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from midnight tonight to 1 PM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight PST

tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt except SE 20 to 30 kt tonight.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

PST SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather