WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 254 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 6 to 8 ft today then near 5 ft tonight and Monday. - FIRST EBB...Around 530 AM Sunday. Seas near 9 ft with breakers possible. - SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 530 PM Sunday. Seas near 11 ft with breakers likely. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PST this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances.