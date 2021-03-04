WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 4, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

357 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas

11 to 16 ft at 17 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft at 17 seconds.

For the Gale Watch, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 12 to 15

ft at 16 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today.

For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 9 ft, rising to 10 feet late

tonight. Bar conditions moderate becoming rough late tonight.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 800 AM Thursday morning

and 830 PM Thursday evening. The morning ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft at 16

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas

11 to 16 ft at 17 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft at 17 seconds.

For the Gale Watch, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 12 to 15

ft at 16 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today.

For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt and seas

15 to 19 ft at 17 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 12 to 17 ft at 17

seconds. For the Gale Watch, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas

13 to 17 ft at 15 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today.

For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas

11 to 16 ft at 17 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 9 to 13 ft at 17 seconds.

For the Gale Watch, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 12 to 15

ft at 16 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today.

For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

