WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

214 AM PDT Sun Apr 18 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

