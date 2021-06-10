WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 232 PM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM to 5 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 7 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 7 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.