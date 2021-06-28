WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

324 AM PDT Mon Jun 28 2021

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 8 AM

PDT Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon

through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm

and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60

Nm.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwesterly winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,

Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

