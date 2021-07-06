WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

335 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt.

For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to

11 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM

PDT early this morning. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday

morning through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

