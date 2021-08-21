WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 21, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 306 AM PDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 8 to 10 feet with breakers likely during the very strong ebb around 430 AM this morning. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather