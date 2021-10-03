WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

326 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

