WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 255 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 17 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 17 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 17 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Combined seas 3 to 5 ft building to 10 to 12 ft early Wednesday morning. Bar conditions light becoming rough early Wednesday morning. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 415 AM and 445 PM today. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 6 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 17 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 17 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 14 to 17 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather