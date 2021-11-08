WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

253 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas around 10 ft. Bar conditions rough.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 645 AM and 7 PM Monday.

The evening ebb will be very strong with breakers.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt,

shifting to the northwest early Tuesday morning. For the Small

Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt, shifting

to the southwest Tuesday morning. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 30 to 40 kt, shifting to

the west early Tuesday morning. For the Small Craft Advisory,

east winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt,

shifting to the northwest early Tuesday morning. For the Small

Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt,

shifting to the west early Tuesday morning. For the Small Craft

Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt and seas 11

to 13 ft at 12 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt, shifting

to the southwest Tuesday morning. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 30 to 40 kt, shifting to

the west early Tuesday morning. For the Small Craft Advisory,

east winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt,

shifting to the northwest early Tuesday morning. For the Small

Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt,

shifting to the west early Tuesday morning. For the Small Craft

Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to

30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt, shifting

to the southwest Tuesday morning. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt,

shifting to the west early Tuesday morning. For the Small Craft

Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 30 to 40 kt, shifting to

the west early Tuesday morning. For the Small Craft Advisory,

east winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to

25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to

30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

