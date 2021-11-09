WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1216 AM PST Tue Nov 9 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas will quickly build to the mid teens

tonight and remain elevated into Tuesday.

- FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 715 PM today, with seas

10 to 12 ft with breakers.

- SECOND EBB...Around 8 AM Tue, with seas 12 to 14 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

