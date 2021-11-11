WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

240 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft subsiding to 7 to 9 ft

Thursday morning. Bar conditions rough becoming moderate

Thursday morning. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 10 AM

Thursday morning and 1015 PM Thursday night.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to

25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, outheast winds 15 to

25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening

to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to

25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15

to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening

to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft at 10

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

