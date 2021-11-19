WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 227 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 ft through early Friday evening then easing to 3 to 5 ft by late Friday night. - FIRST EBB...Around 430 AM Friday. Seas to 9 ft. - SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 445 PM Friday. Seas to 10 ft with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather