WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 213 AM PST Wed Dec 8 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Building to 7 to 9 feet through Wednesday evening. - FIRST EBB...Around 745 AM Wednesday. Seas to 8 ft. - SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 8 PM Wednesday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers likely. - THIRD EBB...Around 845 AM Thursday. Seas to 10 ft. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather