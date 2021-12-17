WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PST

early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

