WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 1122 PM PST Mon Dec 27 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather