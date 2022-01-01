WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 247 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Seas are expected to remain 8 ft or less today. There may be some breakers during the very strong ebb around 6 PM this evening. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Seas are expected to remain 8 ft or less today. There may be some breakers during the very strong ebb around 6 PM this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather