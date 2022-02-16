WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 230 AM PST Wed Feb 16 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft. - FIRST EBB...Around 445 AM Wednesday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers. - SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 445 PM Wednesday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers likely. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PST this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather