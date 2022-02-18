WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

256 AM PST Fri Feb 18 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 5 ft at 13

seconds buiklding to 9 ft at 15 seconds Sunday.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM PST

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 1 AM PST Sunday.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt except south wind 15 to 25 kt East

Entrance Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday.

