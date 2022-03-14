WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 236 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...8 to 10 ft increasing to 10 to 12 ft Monday night. - FIRST EBB...Around 315 AM Monday. Seas 8 to 10 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 330 PM Monday. Seas 9 to 11 ft with breakers possible. - THIRD EBB...Around 4 AM Tuesday. Seas 12 to 14 ft with breakers likely. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather