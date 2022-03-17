WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 249 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 1 PM PDT Thursday. TO 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather