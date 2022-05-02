WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1233 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...4 to 6 ft Sunday night building to 8 to 10 ft

by Monday evening before subsiding to 6 to 8 ft late Monday

night.

- FIRST EBB...Strong. Around 630 AM Monday. Seas to 6 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 645 PM Monday. Seas to 10 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

