WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1233 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...4 to 6 ft Sunday night building to 8 to 10 ft by Monday evening before subsiding to 6 to 8 ft late Monday night. - FIRST EBB...Strong. Around 630 AM Monday. Seas to 6 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 645 PM Monday. Seas to 10 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances.