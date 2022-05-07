WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

121 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft at 15

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 9 to 11 ft Saturday. Bar conditions

rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 915 AM and 1030

PM Saturday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

