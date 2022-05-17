WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1255 AM PDT Tue May 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and will

remain below advisory criteria early this morning.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with frequent gusts to 45 kt

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather