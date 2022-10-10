WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 230 AM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1\/4 NM or less at times. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar and coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cape Falcon OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather