WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

255 AM PDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt shifting to the

northwest by mid morning and seas 10 to 15 ft at 12 to 15

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt shifting to the northwest this

afternoon.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PDT this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 5 AM PDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 8 AM PDT

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 AM PDT Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 6 to 8 feet building to 10 or 11 feet

Monday afternoon. Bar conditions moderate becoming rough midday

Monday. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 415 AM and 445 PM

Monday and 5 AM Tuesday. The Monday afternoon ebb will be

strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

