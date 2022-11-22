WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

248 AM PST Tue Nov 22 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south wind gusts 35 to 45 kt

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, rough bar conditions

expected.

In the main channel, seas 4 to 5 ft building 7 to 9 ft

this aftenroon. Seas 5 ft with the ebb current of 3.73 kt at

255 AM Tuesday. Seas 9 to 12 ft with the very strong ebb current

of 6.36 kt at 313 PM Tuesday. Seas 7 to 8 ft with the ebb

current of 3.79 kt at 337 AM Wednesday.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 1 PM PST this

afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 6

AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

