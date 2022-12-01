WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

239 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 7 to 10 ft at 12

seconds, including during the ebb current at 1113 AM Thursday.

Seas easing to 5 to 7 ft by Thursday night.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

