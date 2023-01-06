WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 216 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather