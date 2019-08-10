WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

WAZ026-102300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 55 to

60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

WAZ027-102300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 55 to

60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

Highs 79 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

WAZ028-102300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

Highs 83 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

80 to 85.

WAZ029-102300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

59. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

WAZ030-102300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

56. Highs 67 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 71. Lows

47 to 55.

WAZ520-102300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows

47 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 44 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

53. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to

75.

WAZ521-102300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 75 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 52 to 57. West

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

73 to 82.

