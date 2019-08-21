WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

WAZ026-212300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

WAZ027-212300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 52 to 57. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 52 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

WAZ028-212300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 53 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

WAZ029-212300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

78 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 52 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

WAZ030-212300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs 63 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 76. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 71. Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Highs 72 to 79.

WAZ520-212300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

66 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 47 to 52. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

46 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Highs

76 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

WAZ521-212300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs 70 to 78. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

