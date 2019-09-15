WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019

_____

313 FPUS56 KPDT 151059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-152300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. West wind around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain overnight. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to

50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

WAZ027-152300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

WAZ028-152300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 54 to

59. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ029-152300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 47 to

52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

WAZ030-152300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows 40 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 61.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 43 to

48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

WAZ520-152300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

67. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 47. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to

46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs 62 to 69. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

68 to 73.

$$

WAZ521-152300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to

50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather