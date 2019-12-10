WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

WAZ026-101215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1210 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 26 to 31.

Wind light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then

areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Wind light and

variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog in

the evening, then patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

Wind light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Wind light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Wind light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 42.

Lows 20 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ027-101215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1210 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 27 to 32.

Wind light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then

areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Wind light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Lows

23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

WAZ028-101215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1210 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 29 to 34.

Wind light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then

areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog through the night. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

30 to 35. Wind light and variable becoming southeast around 5 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through

the day. Highs 40 to 45. West wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to

32. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

WAZ029-101215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1210 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows 29 to 34.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then

areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 29 to 34. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through

the day. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to

32. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ030-101215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1210 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning.

Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

overnight. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows 30 to 37. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to

39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 25 to 32. Highs 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 36.

WAZ520-101215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1210 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows

26 to 31. Wind light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of fog in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then rain and snow showers overnight. Lows 30 to 35. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 40.

WAZ521-101215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1210 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog. Lows

29 to 34. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to

44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Lows

24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

