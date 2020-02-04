WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-050000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 28 to

33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

WAZ027-050000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow overnight. Not as cold. Snow level 1600 feet

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 43.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

WAZ028-050000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Not

as cold. Snow level 400 feet in the evening. Lows 32 to 37.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 48 to

53. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs 46 to 51.

WAZ029-050000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Breezy. Not as cold. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

44 to 49.

WAZ030-050000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 24 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow, breezy. Not as cold. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches. Lows 21 to 26. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

around 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Not as cold. Snow accumulation of 3 to

9 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 42.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely overnight. Windy. Not as cool. Lows 33 to 38.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Windy. Snow level 5400 feet.

Highs 40 to 47. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to

41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

WAZ520-050000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain...heavy

at times overnight. Not as cold. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level

1900 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

around 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy

freezing fog. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

WAZ521-050000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 29 to

34. West wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Windy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

42 to 47.

