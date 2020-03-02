WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020
_____
219 FPUS56 KPDT 021158
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-030000-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain until early
morning. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows 34 to 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 45 to
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.
$$
WAZ027-030000-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.
Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 30 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.
$$
WAZ028-030000-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.
Lows 39 to 44.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 34 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs
54 to 59.
$$
WAZ029-030000-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late
evening and overnight. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows
41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
54 to 59. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.
Highs 58 to 63.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to
54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
51 to 56.
$$
WAZ030-030000-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
37 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. A slight chance of rain
and snow early in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow in
the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain and
snow early in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 37.
Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Snow level 4700 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 48.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Snow
level 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 4300 feet decreasing to
3900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 46. West wind 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.
Lows 33 to 39.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and a slight chance of snow. Highs
45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Snow likely. Highs 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.
$$
WAZ520-030000-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of
snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Snow level 2800 feet in the morning. Highs
42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then a chance of rain
early in the morning. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
46 to 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 2300 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 51.
West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to
54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
23 to 28.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
42 to 48.
$$
WAZ521-030000-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
45 to 53. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
37 to 42. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 49 to 55. West wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41. West
wind 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows
29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 44 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs
47 to 52.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather