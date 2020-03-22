WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

085 FPUS56 KPDT 221059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-222300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62. Wind light and variable becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

27 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

WAZ027-222300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Snow level 1800 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 58 to 63.

WAZ028-222300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

WAZ029-222300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to

38. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ030-222300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

25 to 31. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to

42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

24 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 22 to 28. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

26 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to

44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ520-222300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

53 to 60. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2300 feet.

Highs 43 to 48. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 2200 feet decreasing to 1700 feet

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 46 to 51.

WAZ521-222300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 46 to 51.

West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers overnight. Breezy. Snow level 2400 feet decreasing

to 1900 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2300 feet in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

49 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.

