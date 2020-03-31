WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
WAZ026-312300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until
late afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 1600 feet in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Lows
25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 31 to 36.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
49 to 54.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 52 to 57.
WAZ027-312300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows
29 to 34.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
34 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 54 to 59.
WAZ028-312300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
53 to 58. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 30 to
35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.
Highs 53 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 55 to 62.
WAZ029-312300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then snow
showers likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of
showers in the evening. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow
level 2300 feet decreasing to 1500 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 1700 feet in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow showers. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 52 to 57.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
36 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56.
WAZ030-312300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs 31 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows
20 to 26. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows 20 to 26. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to
40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 22 to 27.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to
39.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows
22 to 28.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow
showers. Highs 38 to 44. Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
39 to 44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows 28 to 33.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
38 to 43.
WAZ520-312300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of
snow showers through the day. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 1700 feet increasing to 2200 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers in the late evening and overnight. Snow level 1900 feet
in the evening. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 2200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening. Lows 22 to 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
snow showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 24 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs
42 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 29 to 34.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 44 to 50. Lows 29 to 34.
WAZ521-312300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 2100 feet increasing to 2500 feet
in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 2200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. West wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight.
Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 32. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs
44 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 26 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 32 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
46 to 51.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of snow showers. Lows 30 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of snow showers. Highs 47 to 52.
