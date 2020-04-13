WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

055 FPUS56 KPDT 131058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

WAZ026-132300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

WAZ027-132300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

42 to 47.

WAZ028-132300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 48.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

73 to 78.

WAZ029-132300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 41. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

45 to 50.

WAZ030-132300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

24 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows 33 to 39.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5200 feet. Highs 46 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

28 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 60. Lows

35 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ520-132300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

61 to 66.

WAZ521-132300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Apr 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70. Lows

40 to 45.

