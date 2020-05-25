WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

_____

284 FPUS56 KPDT 251058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-252300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

46 to 51. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 74 to 79.

$$

WAZ027-252300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 64.

Highs 88 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 78 to 83.

$$

WAZ028-252300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 54 to

59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 64.

Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 81 to 86.

$$

WAZ029-252300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of rain in the evening. Lows 53 to 58.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 63. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 78 to

83.

$$

WAZ030-252300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of rain in the evening. Lows 44 to 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to

71.

$$

WAZ520-252300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 46 to

51. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

$$

WAZ521-252300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 71. West

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of showers.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather