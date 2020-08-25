WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
WAZ026-252300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.
Highs 87 to 92.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows
48 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
WAZ027-252300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 87 to
92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs
81 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.
WAZ028-252300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 87 to
92. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Highs
89 to 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs
81 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.
WAZ029-252300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of sprinkles in the morning. Patchy smoke through the day.
Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 86 to 91.
South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the south overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs
85 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
49 to 54.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.
WAZ030-252300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy
smoke. Highs 71 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 70 to 77.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs
71 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs
62 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 61 to 69.
WAZ520-252300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.
Highs 82 to 87.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows
43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
44 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
WAZ521-252300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs
82 to 89.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.
Highs 76 to 81.
