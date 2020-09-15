WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
255 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
255 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Smokey. Lows 51 to 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 76 to 81. North wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 53 to 58.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Areas of smoke
through the night. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of smoke. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
70 to 75.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.
Highs 72 to 78.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
255 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Smokey. Lows 51 to 56. East wind around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 53 to 58. West
wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph
overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 72 to 79. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Areas of smoke
through the night. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west overnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of showers.
Highs 74 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 51 to
56.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
74 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.
Highs 74 to 80.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
255 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 48 to 53. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 74 to 79. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 51 to 56. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Areas of
smoke through the night. Lows 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of showers.
Highs 76 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 53 to
58.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
74 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.
Highs 75 to 81.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
255 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 51 to 56. North wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast
wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 54 to 59. West
wind around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 73 to 81. South wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Areas of
smoke through the night. Lows 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts around 25 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of showers.
Highs 74 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 52 to
57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 71 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows
49 to 54.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows
47 to 54.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
255 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 48 to 53. East wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast
wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 51 to 56.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Areas of
smoke through the night. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Areas of smoke. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 54 to 61.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
44 to 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows
47 to 53.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Highs
60 to 66.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
255 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Smokey. Lows 50 to 55. East wind around 5 mph shifting to
the north overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast
wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 51 to 56.
Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey through the day. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely
overnight. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 48 to 53.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west overnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Areas of smoke. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 52. Highs 64 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
40 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 49. Highs
67 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Highs
68 to 73.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
255 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 53 to 58. East wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 76 to 81. North wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Lows 53 to 58.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of smoke. Showers likely. Highs 68 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 49 to
54.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.
Highs 71 to 77.
