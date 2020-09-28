WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

WAZ026-282315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

78 to 83.

WAZ027-282315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 81 to

86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 81 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

80 to 85.

WAZ028-282315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 80 to

85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 81 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

WAZ029-282315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

WAZ030-282315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 68 to

74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows 46 to

52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

WAZ520-282315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

47 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 77 to

82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

74 to 79.

WAZ521-282315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 79 to

84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 49 to

54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

