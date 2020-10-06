WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

153 FPUS56 KPDT 061059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-062300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. Highs 56 to 61.

WAZ027-062300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ028-062300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 63 to 68. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 44 to 49.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

WAZ029-062300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 62 to 67. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. Highs 59 to 64.

WAZ030-062300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Highs

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Highs 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 43. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 44.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 51.

WAZ520-062300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 43. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 43. Highs 52 to 57.

WAZ521-062300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46. Highs 56 to 61.

