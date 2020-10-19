WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

WAZ026-192315-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to

46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to

46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Highs

38 to 43.

WAZ027-192315-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 44. West

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Highs

39 to 44.

WAZ028-192315-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust late in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Patchy blowing dust early in the evening.

Lows 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows 28 to 33. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Highs

39 to 44.

WAZ029-192315-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 67. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Patchy blowing dust early in

the evening. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost.

Lows 28 to 33. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ030-192315-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 52. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 34 to 41. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 38.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

4700 feet decreasing to 3900 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to

41. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 26 to 32.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 22. Highs 23 to 29.

WAZ520-192315-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers early in the

morning. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

23 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Highs 38 to 44. Lows 22 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

18 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ521-192315-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

438 AM PDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

