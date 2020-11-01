WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

095 FPUS56 KPDT 011158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-020000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Wind light and variable

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. North wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Wind light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows 31 to 36. Wind

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. Highs 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51.

WAZ027-020000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 65. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

WAZ028-020000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Wind light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Wind light and

variable becoming south around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 47 to 52.

WAZ029-020000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Wind light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49.

WAZ030-020000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of. Highs 52 to 58. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of rain and snow.

Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 31 to

36.

WAZ520-020000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Wind light and variable

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of through the night. Lows 32 to 39. Northwest

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 24 to 31. Highs 41 to 46.

WAZ521-020000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Wind light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 44 to 49.

