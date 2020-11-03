WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

WAZ026-040000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Lows 38 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Highs 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

WAZ027-040000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Not as cool. Lows 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 46 to 53.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ028-040000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

WAZ029-040000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 47.

South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain likely. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow showers. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

WAZ030-040000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

44 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 51.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Colder. Snow likely and rain. Highs 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 24 to

30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

18 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 22 to

27.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 18.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 29.

WAZ520-040000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 42 to 48. West wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 37. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 37 to

42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

WAZ521-040000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

59 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows

47 to 52. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 54 to 59. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to

48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 39 to

44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

