WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

423 FPUS56 KPDT 211158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-220000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense freezing fog in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 43 to 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy freezing fog

overnight. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. Wind light and

variable becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 42 to 47. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

24 to 32. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ027-220000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog midday. Highs 44 to 49. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 27 to 32.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow overnight. Snow level 1700 feet. Lows 28 to 33. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

25 to 32. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

WAZ028-220000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

fog midday. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows

30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

Highs 42 to 50.

WAZ029-220000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow

level 2100 feet. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

43 to 48.

WAZ030-220000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs 36 to 41. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3600 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 31 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and

rain. Lows 27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to

31.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs

29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28. Highs

30 to 36.

WAZ520-220000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the late

morning and afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy freezing fog

overnight. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. A

chance of rain and a slight chance of snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level 2400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

2800 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 31.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to

43. Lows 22 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ521-220000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

fog midday. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A slight chance of through the day. A slight chance of

through the day. Highs 38 to 43. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 46.

Lows 25 to 30.

