WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
346 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
346 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
morning. Highs 38 to 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Rain likely early in the evening, then a slight chance of rain in
the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of snow
overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning. A slight chance of rain midday. Snow level 1700 feet in
the morning. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.
Lows 26 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 24 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 38 to 43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
24 to 29.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
41 to 46.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
346 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the
morning. A chance of through the day. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.
Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in
the morning. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.
Lows 26 to 31.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.
Lows 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
346 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 43 to
49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. A slight
chance of rain early in the morning. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.
Lows 29 to 34.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs
43 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs
42 to 47.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
346 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. A chance of rain
and snow early in the morning. No snow accumulation. Lows 33 to
38. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain early in the
morning. A chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain
in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 2400 feet in the
morning. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs
45 to 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs
44 to 49.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Lows
26 to 31.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
346 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain overnight. Snow likely
early in the morning. Patchy blowing snow early in the morning.
Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 3300 feet overnight.
Lows 24 to 31. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow early in the
morning. Snow likely early in the morning, then a chance of snow
in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs 29 to 36. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows 26 to 32. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to
32. Highs 34 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29. Highs
32 to 37.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 31.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
346 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain midday. Rain late
in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely in the late evening
and overnight. Rain likely overnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level 2400 feet overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow
early in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the late
morning and afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level
2700 feet in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph with higher
gusts.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.
Lows 24 to 29.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 24 to 29.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 23 to 29.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 42.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight
chance of rain. Lows 24 to 29.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of
rain. Highs 38 to 43.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
346 AM PST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain likely early in the
evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.
A chance of snow overnight. No snow accumulation. Snow level
2600 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early in
the morning. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level
2700 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs
42 to 47.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs
42 to 47.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 38 to 43.
