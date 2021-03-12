WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

216 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

216 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

216 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

216 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

216 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

216 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

216 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the lower 40s to lower

50s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

216 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

